LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police are searching for a missing four-year-old girl from North Little Rock.

ASP says Ivianna Jordan left voluntarily with her great uncle Brodrick Hardman.

Jordan is 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds.

Hardman is 44 years old and is 6 feet, 3 inches tall. He is currently wanted in Pulaski County on a first-degree murder charge.