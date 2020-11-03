Arkansas State Police join in on Pike County murder investigation

DELIGHT, Ark.- Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division Special Agents will be assisting the Pike County Sheriff’s Department after the body of Theresa Humphry, 63, was found in her home this morning in an apparent murder.

Pike County deputies located at the home on Billstown Road in Delight, and requested that State Police assist them in the investigation.

A 39-year-old suspect has been taken into custody, currently being held at the Pike County Jail. Formal charges are expected to be submitted to the Pike County prosecuting attorney.

Humphrey’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is continuing.