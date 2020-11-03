Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results
Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results

Arkansas State Police join in on Pike County murder investigation

Around Arkansas

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

DELIGHT, Ark.- Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division Special Agents will be assisting the Pike County Sheriff’s Department after the body of Theresa Humphry, 63, was found in her home this morning in an apparent murder.

Pike County deputies located at the home on Billstown Road in Delight, and requested that State Police assist them in the investigation.

A 39-year-old suspect has been taken into custody, currently being held at the Pike County Jail. Formal charges are expected to be submitted to the Pike County prosecuting attorney.

Humphrey’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News
Full Election Results

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers