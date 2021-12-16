Arkansas State Police trooper shot during stop in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Authorities with the Arkansas State Police said a trooper was shot in Memphis while assisting an officer from another agency.

According to ASP officials, the trooper was initially reported as not being seriously injured in the shooting.

Reports at the scene indicate a driver of a vehicle crashed under a bridge at Interstate 55 and McLemore around 2:30 p.m.

There is no information at this time on the condition of anyone else in this incident, or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.