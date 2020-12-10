Arkansas Supreme Court overturns death sentence in gruesome Cleveland County murder

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – The Arkansas Supreme Court has overturned the death sentence of a Cleveland County man convicted of the grisly murder of a pregnant 22-year-old woman.

Brad Smith was sentenced to death in 2017 for the December 2015 killing of Cherrish Allbright, who was pregnant at the time. This was Cleveland County’s first capital murder trial in 74 years.

According to court documents, Smith shot Allbright through the back with a crossbow bolt and hit her in the back of the head with a wooden bat. Authorities say Smith, a teen, and another man buried her in a shallow grave.

With a vote of 5-2, the court remanded Smith be resentenced.

In writing down the majority opinion, Justice Courtney Hudson noted the question at hand was whether state legislature’s law “properly provided for the ‘unborn child’ definition of ‘person’ to be applied when an aggravating factor in capital-murder sentencing is being considered”. The court said the legislature did not allow the definition of a person to apply in determining the sentencing for capital murder. The majority opinion also noted, “…the General Assembly specifically restricted the use of this definition.”

Justice Robin Wynne did not participate. In his place, Special Justice Darren O’Quinn concurred with the majority opinion, saying, “…it is incumbent upon this court to ensure that the sentences imposed are not only lawful, but also less vulnerable to eleventh-hour appeals such as motions to recall the mandate or other petitions for extraordinary relief.”

Justices Rhonda Wood and Womack dissented.

In her dissent, Associate Justice Wood quoted the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, saying, “This is the whole-text canon, which simply requires that courts not isolate a particular statute and instead place it in both physical and logical context to its related parts.”

Smith’s case will now go back to a lower court to be resentenced.

LATEST POSTS: