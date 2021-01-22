Arkansas teen saves grandfather’s life

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK) – A Heber Springs High School student is being hailed as a hero after saving his grandfather’s life by using what he learned in school.

As Vicki Owens was pulling into work, she got a startling phone call from her dad.

“He said ‘Vicki I’m bleeding to death I’m going to die,” Owens said.

She immediately called her two sons. 16-year-old Payton Owens and his brother rushed over to their grandfathers house unsure of what they would walk into.

“He is just passed out in a pool of blood and I see his leg has blood all over it,” Payton said.

Like many who find themselves in that situation, Payton wondered what should he do. Without panic, he thought back to a health class from one year ago.

“It was CPR, how to use a defibrillator, stopping a cut and a tourniquet,” Owens said.

The lesson on tourniquets was now vital in keeping his grandfather alive.

“I grabbed a towel first but that didn’t really work so I just kind of used it to hold it there and then I grabbed a bathroom sheet,” Payton said.

In just seconds, he wrapped the sheet around his grandfather’s leg and used a wrench to secure it.

“I knew you had to have some kind of stick or hard object to twist the tourniquet to tighten it up.”

“held it there for about 15 or 20 minutes,” Payton said.

When the paramedics arrived they said the 16-year-old’s work was so good they didn’t even redo it.“I’m so proud of his actions and his fast thinking and staying calm and just keeping it together,” Vicki said.

Now, what would’ve just been another day at Health 101 is the day Payton learned how to save his grandfather’s life.“It pays to pay attention in class,” Vicki said.

Payton’s grandfather is back home and recovering. Payton will be honored at school for his actions.