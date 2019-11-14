Arkansas teens are some of the most dangerous drivers in the U.S.

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Teens 15 to 19 make up more than six percent of America’s population, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they’re the worst drivers.

They’re most likely to speed and less likely to keep at a distance from other cars on the road, according to the CDC.

According to a study, Arkansas teens are the 2nd most dangerous drivers in the U.S. The worst teen drivers are in Montana.

The study shows more than 46 percent of teens admit to texting and driving. Nearly 11 percent admit to drinking and driving and about 18 percent stated they rarely wear a seatbelt.

The percentages are all higher than national averages.

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and CDC was used for the study. A composite score was calculated based on percentages of teens who text and drive, drink and drive, and rarely wear a seatbelt.

Read more, here.





