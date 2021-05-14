Arkansas Trucking Association estimates I-40 Bridge closure to cost industry $2.4M per day

Around Arkansas
Posted: / Updated:

I-40 bridge crack (ARDOT photo)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Trucking Association estimates the closing of the I-40 Hernando de Soto Bridge connecting the Natural State and Tennessee to cost the industry $2.4 million a day. 

“Around 12,500 trucks traveled over the I-40 bridge each day and an additional 14,000 trucks cross the I-55 bridge daily. The closure of the I-40 bridge creates bottlenecks and delays impacting all 26,500 trucks relying on this major freight corridor connecting east and west,” said Arkansas Trucking Association President Shannon Newton. 

According to operational cost data given by the American Transportation Research Institute, the average cost of operating a truck to be $71.78 an hour or $1.20 a minute. 

“Using GPS data, we can discern that a previous 8-minute drive is now averaging 84 minutes. This additional transit time at $1.20 a minute for 26,500 trucks is costing the trucking industry more than $2.4 million each day that the bridge is closed,” Newton said. 

On Wednesday, Tennessee Department of Transportation Chief Engineer Paul Degges said it was too early to tell when the bridge will reopen. 

“Certainly, it’s plausible that this could be months rather than weeks,” Degges said. “We are hopeful that we can find a solution that would allow us to proceed with some opening of traffic, but right now we just don’t know.” 

“Freight is like water,” Newton said. “It will continue to flow. Our industry will continue to make deliveries. But if the additional expense is prolonged, it is likely to be passed on to consumers.” 

The Arkansas Trucking Association said the supply chain and trucking, in particular, has already been operating at maximum capacity the past several months. 

The association said shippers should prepare for longer transit times and surcharges until the flow of traffic is restored. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers