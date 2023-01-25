LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas unemployment rate continues to decline in the latest report released Tuesday.

According to findings from the report, the rate fell from 3.7% to 3.6% from November to December in 2022.

This is still point one percent higher than the national average which is at 3.5%.

According to the state labor department, manufacturing and educational services saw the most jobs added in December while construction saw the fewest.

In total, there were nearly 600 new jobs added from November to December in 2022 while over 300 jobs became unemployed.

For more information and to see the full data, visit www.bls.gov/cps/definitions.htm