Arkansas unemployment rate falls to 3.4% in November

A help wanted sign is displayed at a gas station in Mount Prospect, Ill., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week by 14,000 to 385,000, Thursday, Aug. 5, more evidence that the economy and the job market are rebounding briskly from the coronavirus recession.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In a news release from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, labor force data indicates that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 3.7% in October to 3.4% in November.

The release also noted Arkansas’ civilian labor force rose 583, resulting in 4,764 people being employed and 4,181 fewer unemployed citizens.

The overall U.S. jobless rate dropped from 4.6% in October to 4.2% in November.

“Arkansas’ unemployment rate continues to decline, down to 3.4% in November. While there have been fluctuations in employment over the past year, there are now 49,366 more employed Arkansans compared to November 2020,” said BLS Program Operations Manager Susan Price.

Nonfarm payroll jobs in the state saw a 5,200 increase in November to 1,291,800. There were gains in the eight major industry sectors, according to the release.

Trade, transportation, and utilities added 3,700 jobs, professional and business services increased 2,000, specifically in administrative and support services, educational and health services added 1,500, government rose 1,200, leisure and hospitality 2,000, and construction saw an expected decrease of 1,900.

However, compared to November 2020, Arkansas’ nonfarm payroll jobs are up 30,200, the release said. This increase compared to last year saw nine major industry sectors having growth.