Arkansas universities report drop in international students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Several Arkansas universities have reported a drop in international student enrollment.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Tuesday that the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville indicates its international student population is down about 2% from 1,461 in fall 2017 to 1,433 in 2018.

Southern Arkansas University’s data shows its international student population declined by about 46% in the 2018-2019 academic year from 730 students in 2017-2018.

The Institute of International Education’s annual Open Doors report released Monday shows a dip in international students in undergraduate and graduate programs across the country.

The downturn is a worry for universities that rely on tuition from foreign students, who are typically charged higher rates.

Some U.S. schools have blamed President Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric for driving students away, but State Department officials dismissed the idea.

