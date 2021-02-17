Arkansas: USPS delays service in some areas due to extreme weather

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is temporarily suspending retail and delivery operations at some of the post offices in Arkansas.

A date was not given when USPS operations would resume in the areas listed below.

Office Name Office Address Carlisle 206 N COURT ST 72024 Crockets Bluff 2908 HWY 153 72038 Crumrod 38305 HWY 44 S 72328 Doddridge 28338 US HWY 71 71834 East Camden 510 A HWY 274 71701 Elizabeth 4506 ELIZABET RD 72531 Gamaliel 7621 HWY 101 72537 Goodwin 75 SFC 907 72340 Gregory 20087 HWY 33 S 72059 Hensley 27001 HWY 365 72065 Hope 121 S LAUREL ST 71801 Jersy 198 BRADLEY RD 1 S 71651 Jonesboro Nettleton Brance 4808 E NETTLETON AVE 72401 Jonseboro ASU Branch 105 N CARAWAY RD 72467 Jonseboro DT Station 310 EAST ST 72401 (MAIN OFFICE) Lambrook 31393 HWY 20 72353 LIT Hillcrest 2903 KAVANAUGH BLVD 72225 LIT Otter Creek 13501 OTTER CREEK PKWY 72210 LIT State Capitol 1 CAPITOL MALL 72201 Madison 101 S FIRST ST 72359 Monroe 18439 HWY 39 S 72108 Nashville 220 N MAIN ST 71852 Parkin 111 W FRONT ST 72373 Pine Bluff Main 100 E 8TH AVE 71601 Roe 180 MAIN ST 72134 Snow Lake 1586 S HWY 85 72379 Sturkie 5312 STURKIE RD 72578 Tupelo 11220 HWY 17 S 72169 Turner 8176 HWY 39 72383 Viola 9971 HWY 62 W 72583 Wheatley 100 LITTLE ROCK ST 72392 Willisville 102 NEVADA 8 71864

“USPS apologizes for any inconvenience these temporary suspensions may cause our customers,” according to a statement.