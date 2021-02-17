Arkansas: USPS delays service in some areas due to extreme weather

Around Arkansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is temporarily suspending retail and delivery operations at some of the post offices in Arkansas.

A date was not given when USPS operations would resume in the areas listed below.

Office NameOffice Address
Carlisle206 N COURT ST  72024
Crockets Bluff2908 HWY 153  72038
Crumrod38305 HWY 44 S   72328
Doddridge28338 US HWY 71   71834
East Camden510 A HWY 274   71701
Elizabeth4506 ELIZABET RD   72531
Gamaliel7621 HWY 101   72537
Goodwin75 SFC 907   72340
Gregory20087 HWY 33 S   72059
Hensley27001 HWY 365   72065
Hope121 S LAUREL ST   71801
Jersy198 BRADLEY RD 1 S   71651
Jonesboro Nettleton Brance4808 E NETTLETON AVE   72401
Jonseboro ASU Branch105 N CARAWAY RD   72467
Jonseboro DT Station310 EAST ST   72401 (MAIN OFFICE)
Lambrook31393 HWY 20   72353
LIT Hillcrest2903 KAVANAUGH BLVD  72225
LIT Otter Creek13501 OTTER CREEK PKWY  72210
LIT State Capitol1 CAPITOL MALL  72201
Madison101 S FIRST ST   72359
Monroe18439 HWY 39 S  72108
Nashville220 N MAIN ST  71852
Parkin111 W FRONT ST  72373
Pine Bluff Main100 E 8TH AVE  71601
Roe180 MAIN ST  72134
  Snow Lake1586 S HWY 85  72379
Sturkie5312 STURKIE RD  72578
Tupelo11220 HWY 17 S  72169
Turner8176 HWY 39  72383
Viola9971 HWY 62 W  72583
Wheatley100 LITTLE ROCK ST  72392
Willisville102 NEVADA 8  71864

“USPS apologizes for any inconvenience these temporary suspensions may cause our customers,” according to a statement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers