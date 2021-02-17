Arkansas: USPS delays service in some areas due to extreme weather

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is temporarily suspending retail and delivery operations at some of the post offices in Arkansas.
A date was not given when USPS operations would resume in the areas listed below.
|Office Name
|Office Address
|Carlisle
|206 N COURT ST 72024
|Crockets Bluff
|2908 HWY 153 72038
|Crumrod
|38305 HWY 44 S 72328
|Doddridge
|28338 US HWY 71 71834
|East Camden
|510 A HWY 274 71701
|Elizabeth
|4506 ELIZABET RD 72531
|Gamaliel
|7621 HWY 101 72537
|Goodwin
|75 SFC 907 72340
|Gregory
|20087 HWY 33 S 72059
|Hensley
|27001 HWY 365 72065
|Hope
|121 S LAUREL ST 71801
|Jersy
|198 BRADLEY RD 1 S 71651
|Jonesboro Nettleton Brance
|4808 E NETTLETON AVE 72401
|Jonseboro ASU Branch
|105 N CARAWAY RD 72467
|Jonseboro DT Station
|310 EAST ST 72401 (MAIN OFFICE)
|Lambrook
|31393 HWY 20 72353
|LIT Hillcrest
|2903 KAVANAUGH BLVD 72225
|LIT Otter Creek
|13501 OTTER CREEK PKWY 72210
|LIT State Capitol
|1 CAPITOL MALL 72201
|Madison
|101 S FIRST ST 72359
|Monroe
|18439 HWY 39 S 72108
|Nashville
|220 N MAIN ST 71852
|Parkin
|111 W FRONT ST 72373
|Pine Bluff Main
|100 E 8TH AVE 71601
|Roe
|180 MAIN ST 72134
|Snow Lake
|1586 S HWY 85 72379
|Sturkie
|5312 STURKIE RD 72578
|Tupelo
|11220 HWY 17 S 72169
|Turner
|8176 HWY 39 72383
|Viola
|9971 HWY 62 W 72583
|Wheatley
|100 LITTLE ROCK ST 72392
|Willisville
|102 NEVADA 8 71864
“USPS apologizes for any inconvenience these temporary suspensions may cause our customers,” according to a statement.