Arkansas virus panel to meet as hospitalizations hit record

Gov. Asa Hutchinson removes his mask before a briefing at the state capitol Monday‚ July 2020 in Little Rock. As more states are enacting requirements for people to wear masks to curb a surge of coronavirus cases, they’re facing resistance from the police expected to enforce those orders. Several law enforcement agencies in Arkansas have said they won’t enforce Hutchinson’s mask mandate that took effect this week. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A newly formed task force dealing with the coronavirus in Arkansas will begin meeting Monday, a day after COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a new record high in the state.

Hospitalizations rose to 830 on Sunday. The state also reported 874 new cases of the virus on Sunday.

On Monday, the Winter COVID-19 Task Force will meet to discuss how to deal with Arkansas’ surge in virus cases and hospitalizations.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the panel on Friday, the same day the state reported a single-day record of 2,312 cases.

The task force includes 19 physicians, state officials and health care executives.