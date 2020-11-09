Arrest made in connection to 2004 Arkansas cold case

Around Arkansas
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – The Izard County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday an arrest has been made in connection to the 2004 disappearance and death of Rebekah Gould.

According to the Izard County Sheriff’s Department, William Miller, 44 of Cottage Grove, Oregon, was arrested Saturday.

Deputies say Miller was arrested on a first-degree murder charge.

Gould, who was 22 at the time of her death, was last seen alive on the morning of Monday, September 20, 2004.

Gould’s body was found down a steep embankment along Highway 9 outside of Melbourne in Izard County on September 27, 2004.

This is a developing story.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers