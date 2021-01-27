Arrests made after January 14 shooting at West Little Rock gas station

by: Mitch McCoy

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A man has been arrested on charges, including capital murder, after a shooting at a Little Rock gas station earlier this month.

Jail records show 21-year-old Cesaire Rice was arrested Tuesday by Little Rock Police on capital murder, first-degree murder, terroristic act and criminal mischief charges.

Two other men have also been arrested in connection with the shooting. 20-year-old Charles McCollum and a third man.

Authorities confirmed Wednesday the arrest is connected to a deadly shooting that happened January 14th at the MAPCO gas station in the 8800 block of Kanis Road.

Investigators said then they found two people shot, including a 59-year-old man and six vehicles hit by gunfire.

Officers found 23-year-old Jacob Robinson a block away suffering from a gunshot wound.

Robinson was rushed to the hospital and died. Little Rock Police report other suspects are actively being investigated.

