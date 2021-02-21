ASP, FBI investigating Lonoke officer involved shooting, out of state child abduction case

LONOKE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation and multiple state and local law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of incidents that ended Saturday night when a Lonoke police officer was shot and wounded.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation as it relates to the officer involved shooting at 1834 Arkansas Highway 31 in Lonoke and a second crime scene south of Lonoke where a fugitive wanted in at least two states was wounded and later died.

At around 8:00 p.m. Saturday, two Lonoke police officers on patrol duty recognized a vehicle parked at the McDonald’s near I-40. It reportedly appeared to be a vehicle used in connection with a North Carolina child abduction case.

When the officers approached the vehicle and asked the driver, William Robert Ice, 38, of Jackson Center, Pennsylvania, to step out, Ice fired a gun at one of the officers as he exited the vehicle. The officer was reportedly critically wounded.

An Arkansas State Trooper already in the area heard police radio communications reporting an officer down and saw the suspect vehicle leaving the McDonald’s parking lot.

The trooper pursued the vehicle through Lonoke, south along Arkansas Highway 31, and onto Raprich Road, where Ice crashed into a snowbank.

A 14-year-old female passenger fled from the vehicle and was found by a state trooper. Inside the car, the trooper found Ice critically injured from what preliminarily appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Working with sheriff’s deputies in Davidson County, North Carolina and Special Agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were able to identify the 14-year-old passenger as the victim in a child abduction case.

Ice, who died at a Little Rock hospital Sunday, was also wanted by Pennsylvania law enforcement authorities in connection with other child predator cases. His body has been submitted to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and cause of death.

The wounded Lonoke police officer is reported to be in stable condition at a Little Rock hospital.