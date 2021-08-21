ASP: Lawrence County woman found dead hours after firing on officers

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. — A woman has been found dead hours after she fired a gun on officers and fled into a house, according to Arkansas State Police.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies and local police officers entered the home of Jennifer Shirley, 44, of Walnut Ridge at about 3:15 a.m. on Saturday to confirm her wellbeing. They found Shirley inside holding a gun.

Shirley had allegedly agreed to set the gun aside when one officer fired a less-than-lethal device at her. Police say Shirley then grabbed the gun and began shooting.

The officers did not return fire and escaped the house uninjured, according to the release.

A perimeter was set up around the residence and an Arkansas State Trooper established a line of communication with Shirley in the hours that followed.

Officers say they communicated with Shirley until shortly after 7 a.m. when smoke was seen coming from inside the house.

Emergency responders with deputies and police officers entered the house to extinguish the fire and found Shirley dead.

Shirley’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a cause of death will be determined. Special agents of the State Police Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation.