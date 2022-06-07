CHICOT COUNTY, Ark.– The Arkansas State Police have released more information on the deaths and injuries in a C.B. King School bus crash in southeast Arkansas.

An ASP report shows that five people are dead and five are injured after the crash happened at the intersection of AR-35 and US Highway 65 Monday evening.

The crash claimed the lives of 19-year-old Brayshawn Ranson, 50-year-old Tommy Figures, 56-year-old Terry King, 65-year-old Regina Jackson and 73-year-old Geraldine Prewitt.

This is Geraldine Prewitt, 73.

She is one of five who were killed Monday in the C.B King school bus crash.

Dermott City Council Member, Chris Akins, says everyone called her “Lil Bit” and she was loved by the whole community. pic.twitter.com/dWQZsduan3 — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) June 7, 2022

Investigators said that the school bus failed to yield while attempting to cross over the US Highway 65 southbound lanes, causing the vehicle to crash with an 18-wheeler.

C.B. King Director of Programs Lora Medina released a statement saying, “Our C B King Family is hurting tonight. We don’t have the words right now to express our pain. The Adult Center in Arkansas City will be closed for now as we process what has happened.”

Investigators said the crash happened about a mile southeast of Dermott.

ASP investigators said that those injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment.