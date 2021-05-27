Assuming the Mantle: Anthony Lucas replaces Pulaski Academy legend Kevin Kelley

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Kevin Kelley isn’t only an Arkansas coaching legend. He’s an American high school sports figure.

The head football coach of Little Rock’s Pulaski Academy made famous for his no-punt mentality has won six state championships in the last seven years. He’s been featured by multiple national media outlets, and been admired by six-time Super Bowl champion coach Bill Belichick. Kelley built a class 5A program into the powerhouse from the ground up, winning nine state titles in 18 years and sending numerous athletes to college and to pros, and he has represented the state in the process. But, as all good things come to an end, he now moves on to be the head coach at Presbyterian College in South Carolina.

Anthony Lucas, a record-breaking Razorbacks wide receiver who began as an assistant coach with the team 2012, is resuming Kelley’s duties as head coach. Nick Walters catches up with the Bruins’ new leader to hear about Kelley’s legacy, his “If it isn’t broke, don’t break it” mentality, and what he believes the future holds for PA football.