ASU Jonesboro to transition to ‘mostly-online instruction’ after Thanksgiving, chancellor announces

JONESBORO, Ark.- Arkansas State University (ASU) Jonesboro Chancellor Kelly Damphousse announced via Twitter Friday the university will transition to “mostly-online instruction” after Thanksgiving.

While the number of cases on our campus has remained relatively stable, COVID-19 continues to rise in our region, across the state, and around the country. Because of that, I have announced that @ArkansasState will transition to mostly-online instruction post-Thanksgiving.

According to a tweet from Damphousse, the number of cases on the ASU campus has remained “relatively stable”.

In the tweet, Damphousse says the move to mostly-online instruction is because COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the region, state and country.

In an email sent to ASU Jonesboro students, faculty and staff Friday, Damphousse said the following:

“Despite your hard work on our campus, I have grown increasingly concerned about what is happening beyond our campus – locally and statewide. COVID-related hospitalizations in northeast Arkansas, for example, more than doubled in October. The White House Coronavirus Task Force recently identified Jonesboro and Craighead County as being in the “Red Zone,” the highest level of COVID concern. In recent weeks, the number of positive tests in Arkansas has grown steadily. Just yesterday (November 5), for example, Arkansas had the highest number of people testing positive than any other day since the advent of the pandemic. Regrettably, our home county has been in the top five in the state for the past two weeks. Along with the Arkansas Department of Health, you can keep up with COVID statistics thru the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) dashboard. Clearly, conditions have changed these past few months.” Kelly Damphousse, ASU Jonesboro Chancellor

In the email, the chancellor says classes that continue to meet in-person must have permission from the Provost.

According to the email, the campus will not be closed and university officials are not requiring work to be done remotely at this time.

Damphousse also said in the email he has asked the Faculty Senate to consider re-instating the Credit/Non-Credit option for the Fall 2020 semester. For more information, click here.

According to the chancellor’s email, there will not be any new in-person and on-campus student/employee events after Thanksgiving.

Damphousse says there are still plans to have an in-person commencement ceremony on December 19 at Centennial Bank Stadium. According to the email, the graduation will follow the same protocol that was used in August. The chancellor also noted if conditions warrant, commencement ceremonies could be postponed until 2021.

According to Damphousse, the university is offering a mixture of in-person, hybrid and online courses.

In the email, Damphousse said as of now, ASU Jonesboro plans on having their Spring Break March 22-26. The chancellor said if there are changes needed, they would be announced in late January.

To read the email, click here.

