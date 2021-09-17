Attorney says former deputy charged in Hunter Brittain killing has turned himself in to authorities

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – A former Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office deputy has turned himself in just hours after learning he was facing manslaughter charges, his attorney says.

Lawyers said Michael Davis turned himself in to the Arkansas State Police around noon Friday following the announcement by special prosecutor Jeff Phillips that Davis was being charged with felony manslaughter in the death of Hunter Brittain.

“He will be charged with manslaughter. Manslaughter is a C felony. It carries with it 3-10 years,” Phillips explained during a news conference earlier Friday. “The allegation is that in the morning in question he acted recklessly in his behavior.”

Officials with the Arkansas State Police said Davis was taken to the Lonoke County Jail for booking and is currently being held in an undisclosed county jail.

#BREAKING: Defense attorney representing fired Lonoke County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Davis says Davis has surrendered to @ARStatePolice and will spend the weekend in jail as he awaits first court appearance on manslaughter charge in #HunterBrittain case. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/Tc7znvzzL7 — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) September 17, 2021

The attorney for Davis said his client would spend the weekend in custody ahead of his first court appearance.

Phillips announced earlier that Davis would have a bond hearing Monday in Lonoke County.