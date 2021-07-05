Attorneys for Quake Lewellyn asking for trial continuance in case of Sydney Sutherland killing

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. – The attorneys for a man accused of killing a Jackson County woman are asking for a continuance in the case.

Quake Lewellyn is charged with capital murder after being accused of kidnapping, raping and killing Sydney Sutherland while she was out for a run last year.

Lewellyn’s attorneys have asked to continue the case until next spring, requesting more time to account for delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The attorneys said that because of these slowdowns, there is not enough time to be ready for a September trial date.

The judge in this has not yet ruled on the motion, one of the dozens filed by the defense team. The pre-trial date is set for Tuesday.