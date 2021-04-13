Authorities conducting homicide investigation after body found in Hot Springs National Park

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Federal authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in a homicide investigation after a body was discovered in Hot Springs National Park late last month.

Agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch said the remains of 32-year-old Paige Autumn White were found near Blacksnake Road on March 27.

Investigators note that what they have found so far indicates this was an isolated incident but add that the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

In addition to the National Park Service, the FBI, Hot Springs Police Department, Garland County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas State Police are working on the case.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw White prior to her death to please contact them to share the information.

FBI agents have compiled a list of behaviors and characteristics that they say could be a sign of someone involved in White’s killing, including:

Altering of physical appearance (growth or removal of facial hair, change in hair color or cut, etc.)

Cleaning of vehicles

Change in normal routine, which might include missing work, classes, or previously scheduled appointments

Displays of anxiety, nervousness, or irritability

Intense interest in the investigation, a noticeable disinterest, or an unexplained knowledge of the situation

Unexplained injuries (cuts on hands, bruises, etc.) during the period Paige was last seen alive and then recovered

Tips on this case can be called in to 888-653-0009, emailed to nps_isb@nps.gov or posted online at NPS.gov.