Authorities now investigating death of teen in Pope County as homicide

POPE COUNTY, Ark – Deputies say the death of a Pope County teen last month is now being investigated as a homicide.

According to a release from the Pope County Sheriff’s Office, investigators recovered the body of 17-year-old Savana Elliot from the Holla Bend Federal Wildlife Refuge on Oct. 23.

The search for her body started with the Yell County Sheriff’s office earlier that day after deputies took a call about a body found in the refuge. Pope County took over the search after it was determined the body was in that part of the refuge.





Both sheriff’s offices, along with the Arkansas State Police, are working on the case. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not released any other details about the case at this time.

Anyone with information about Elliot or this case is asked to call Pope County Sheriff’s Investigators at 479-968-0911 or the Pope County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 479-968-6545. Officials remind callers that the information received will remain confidential.



