Bald Knob couple want deposit back after ordered carport never arrives

BALD KNOB, Ark. – A Bald Knob couple is waiting for answers after ordering a carport but never receiving it. Now, more than half a year later they just want their deposit back.

Jack Coverdale says he ordered the carport from Johnson County company Coast to Coast Carports in May after paying to have his land surveyed and a new gravel driveway installed in preparation. He says he’s worked with the business before without issue.

The initial salesmen told Coverdale it would take up to 21 weeks to be delivered; but 22 weeks later, the carport hadn’t arrived with no word from the company.

“And then we waited and waited. Nothing,” Coverdale recalls. “We’re in the closet right now, in the dark. We hear nothing.”

After calling Coast to Coast in October and sending an email, a saleswoman told him the representative he had worked with was no longer an employee and explained that they had tried contacting him in August to talk about the delivery. Coverdale had changed his number months before and had forwarded his new contact information to the salesperson, who had responded over email. But the calls had still been going to his old number, no longer in service.

Coverdale says Coast to Coast offered to reschedule the delivery, but he asked for a refund of his $505 deposit, instead.

To this day, he says he still hasn’t gotten that back.

“It’s very frustrating,” Coverdale said. “We just want our money back.”

The last update he received was November 16th, when a Coast to Coast customer service rep told him they were deciding on the deposit and would get back to him soon. He has since contacted the Attorney General’s office and says they have received his complaint.