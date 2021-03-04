Baptist Health in Little Rock accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those 65 and older

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Baptist Health is accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock for those 65-plus years of age.

Those wishing to be vaccinated must register for an appointment before arriving.

Anyone who needs assistance scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can call 1-888-227-8478 and follow the prompts to reach Baptist Health HealthLine.

Patients can also schedule an appointment through MyChart. Instructions on signing up for MyChart or logging in if a patient has an account are available at baptisthealth.com.

Officials are asking those in need of a vaccination to check MyChart for the most up-to-date information regarding vaccine appointment scheduling and locations that Baptist Health has set up across Arkansas.