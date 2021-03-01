Bat-wielding man shot, killed by police in Franklin County

Around Arkansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OZARK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man wielding a baseball bat was shot and killed by a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy on Monday, according to a release from Arkansas State Police.

According to the release, Adam Cunningham, 46, was shot and killed after allegedly charging at a deputy responding to a burglary in progress at a home west of Ozark shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday.

The deputy had been dispatched to the home after the resident reported a broken window and a person attempting to enter. Outside, a car window had also been shattered, police say.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officer encountered Cunningham walking in the driveway, holding a baseball bat. The deputy ordered the 46-year-old to drop the bat, and Cunningham reportedly refused, beginning to advance toward the deputy, who shot Cunningham.

The Franklin County sheriff’s deputy was not injured.

Cunningham’s body, and other evidence collected at the scene, has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory. The state medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

The officer’s identity has not been released.

“The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident and will prepare an investigative file to be provided to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney who will determine whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas laws,” according to Monday’s release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers