Bat-wielding man shot, killed by police in Franklin County

OZARK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man wielding a baseball bat was shot and killed by a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy on Monday, according to a release from Arkansas State Police.

According to the release, Adam Cunningham, 46, was shot and killed after allegedly charging at a deputy responding to a burglary in progress at a home west of Ozark shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday.

The deputy had been dispatched to the home after the resident reported a broken window and a person attempting to enter. Outside, a car window had also been shattered, police say.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officer encountered Cunningham walking in the driveway, holding a baseball bat. The deputy ordered the 46-year-old to drop the bat, and Cunningham reportedly refused, beginning to advance toward the deputy, who shot Cunningham.

The Franklin County sheriff’s deputy was not injured.

Cunningham’s body, and other evidence collected at the scene, has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory. The state medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

The officer’s identity has not been released.

“The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident and will prepare an investigative file to be provided to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney who will determine whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas laws,” according to Monday’s release.