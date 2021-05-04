Beebe mother still searching for answers on missing son

by: Claire Kreuz

Posted: / Updated:

BEEBE, Ark. (KARK) — A mother searching for answers after her son went missing almost two years ago, has new hope. Nathan Allen disappeared in June of 2019. The City of Beebe is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Allen.

Sunny Hendrix flips through her photos on her phone of her son Nathan Allen and talked about the kind of man he is.

“When he hugged you, you knew he hugged you. He was a special guy,” Hendrix said.

She remembers his love for his girlfriend, the outdoors and his job.

“He was a mechanic, In fact, he has a paycheck he has never picked up,” Hendrix said.

According to the Beebe Police Department, June 29, 2019 Allen’s truck was left at the Economy Inn in Beebe. He was no where to be found.

“His keys and some of his personal belongings were left in the vehicle. We know that something has happened to Nate,” Hendrix said.

In almost two years, that’s just about all she knows about her son’s disappearance.

“It’s the unanswered questions, it’s the wondering and rumors and sleepless nights. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life,” Hendrix said.

Now, the City of Beebe is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads them to Allen.

“We’re hoping that this will encourage some people to talk. Our family deserves some answers, “Hendrix said.

It’s a ray of hope for this mother who just wants to hug her son one more time.

“Every day you hope that he’s alive,” Hendrix said.

The city is also offering a $10,000 reward for another missing person’s case. Jessica Bajorek has been missing since February 21st. If you know anything about either case call the Beebe Police Department

