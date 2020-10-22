Benton police investigating sexual assault claims at daycare facility

BENTON, Ark. (KARK) – Benton Police are investigating claims of sexual assault at a childcare facility. It happened at Childcare Network off Military Road. Two parents say their children were sexually assaulted by a teacher at the daycare facility.

One mother we chose not to identify started taking her three-year-old son to Childcare Network about a month ago. She said not long after that, his behavior started to change.

“He started throwing fits. He started screaming and crying and he’s always slept in his own bed and he wouldn’t sleep in his bed anymore and he’s never wet the bed. He’s been potty trained for a year so he started wetting the bed,” she said.

This mother knew something was off. Thursday she said she found out why.

“Well first I wanted to vomit. My stomach was sick the rest of the day,” she said.

She said her son told her his teacher at the daycare was touching him inappropriately.

“I never in a million years thought it would happen to my kid and at a daycare with a teacher where I’m supposed to be trusting my kid there while I work to provide for him,” she said.

She immediately called Benton Police and filed a report. Another parent soon did the same. Another mother who did not want to be identified said one of her daughters told her a similar story about the teacher.

“I did not know I was capable of feeling that much anger and sadness and frustration at the same time especially when I trusted them with my kids,” she said.

She took both her three and four-year-old girls to Arkansas Children’s Hospital to get them checked out. She said they told her there was evidence her children had been sexually assaulted.

“We made a report with the police department and DHS, we went to the advocacy center where it was confirmed,” she said.

A spokesperson with the Department of Human Services said they have opened a licensing investigation into Childcare Network of Benton. They said the facility self-reported the allegations and the employee has been sent home. Due to Arkansas state law, they were not able to confirm whether there is a child maltreatment investigation.

Both moms said they are ready to see the teacher behind bars, but until then they are working to help their kids overcome the trauma.

“I’m going to get him into therapy and just do the best I can to make him feel safe and just try and rebuild that trust that was broken,” the three-year-old boy’s mother said.

These allegations are still under investigation so no charges have been filed. Benton Police ask anyone with information to contact BNPD at 501-776-5947. Tips may also be called in at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS, sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, or at www.cityprotect.com.