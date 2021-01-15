Bill Gates found to be the largest farmland owner in the U.S. with a large portion in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Bill and Melinda Gates are taking on the new title of the biggest farmland owners in the United States, with a good chunk of that ownership being in Arkansas.

According to landreport.com, the Gates family has a total of 242,000 in farmland acreage in the United States.

The Gates family currently owns 47,927 of those acres in Arkansas, which is 17.8 percent of the family’s total landholdings. The report though did not specify if that total amount was all farmland.

Arkansas ranks second though in the largest amount of farmland that the Gates family owns within a state; with Louisiana reportedly seeing the family owning 69,071 acres of land there.

According to the report, the Gates family is still far ahead of other farmland owners in the country with the next largest farmland owners being 190,000 acres.

