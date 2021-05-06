Black-owned business opens for the first time in 10 years in the River Market

Around Arkansas

by: Hunter Hoagland

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A central Arkansas restaurant is breaking barriers in the Capital City.

According to the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce, for the first time in 10 years, a Black-owned business has opened their doors in the Downtown River Market.

The business is called Rock City Taco, which sits off East Third St. and Rock St.

Joe Vincent who owns the restaurant, says he feels this is a huge accomplishment and hopes to inspire other minority-owned businesses to come to the River Market.

“I always want to be an example for the other guy who has that thought… I want to do this or that. So, I am an example for them– like this guy has done it, so we can too,” said Vincent.

Rock City Taco opened their doors officially on Cinco De Mayo.

It opens everyday at 7 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers