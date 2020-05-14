Blue Angels to fly over Little Rock Thursday afternoon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — The Blue Angels will fly over Little Rock Thursday afternoon.

#Nashville and #LittleRock your Blue Angels are heading your way tomorrow! Stay home and stay safe!



Nashville: 12 pm (CDT) ~ 17 min

Little Rock: 1:45 pm (CDT) ~ 5 min#AmericaStrong #InThisTogether #HealthcareHeroes pic.twitter.com/kMVft0nm2m — Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) May 14, 2020

The five-minute flyover is a salute to frontline COVID-19 responders, according to the Blue Angels.

The flyover in Little Rock is scheduled to start at 1:45 p.m. and end around 1:50 p.m., but the Blue Angels say times are subject to change.

The Blue Angels say you should observe the flyover from home and not travel to see the flyover.

The Blue Angels encourage social distancing, staying home and staying safe.