LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas is currently accepting grant applications from public schools, governmental agencies and nonprofit groups across the state.

According to a press release, grants of up to $150,000 are available to support programs focusing on:

behavioral health resources

social determinants of health

maternal and pediatric health needs

health equity

whole person health

medical condition innovation

“Since the Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas was established, we’ve provided grants to organizations in every part of the state, funding projects that are improving the health of our communities. We are fortunate to live in a state where organizations are working so hard to find solutions to health issues that are plaguing the state and nation. The Foundation is interested in applicants that recognize the need to address the social determinants of health, improve behavioral health in Arkansas, impact maternal and pediatric health, work to eliminate health disparities and address medical conditions in innovative ways to improve healthcare for Arkansans.” Foundation Executive Director Rebecca Pittillo

Applications should be submitted to blueandyoufoundationarkansas.org by July 15. A video containing application instructions and frequently asked questions can also be found on the site.