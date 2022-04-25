ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield is encouraging state residents to make good use of their lunch breaks each day.

According to a BlueCross BlueShield press release, researchers at the Cleveland Clinic say you should take about 30 minutes to eat your lunch each day, but that doesn’t mean you have to cut your lunch hour short.

“And a half-hour of moderate physical activity, five days a week, is exactly the amount of exercise the Centers for Disease Control recommends – even if it’s just a walk outside your office. Wednesday, April 27, is National Walk at Lunch Day. Arkansas Blue Cross encourages you to make good use of your extra 30 minutes and go for a stroll.”

The Centers for Disease Control recommends a half-hour of moderate physical activity, five days a week even if it’s just a walk outside your office.

Wednesday, April 27, is National Walk at Lunch Day and Arkansas Blue Cross encourages you to make good use of your extra 30 minutes and go for a stroll.

The company will be holding a group walk on at 11 a.m. on the celebration day from the BlueCross BlueShield headquarters to the state Capitol.

“It’s a great opportunity to get out and enjoy the fresh air, get some exercise with coworkers and friends, and if you are participating in the Blue & You Fitness Challenge, participating in National Walk at Lunch Day will earn you 500 extra points,” Lippencott said.