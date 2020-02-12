Bond set for Arkansas couple charged in the death of their baby daughter

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bond has been set for the Fouke, Ark. parents charged in the death of their infant daughter.

Crystal Morrow, 24, and Dustin Harley, 19, are being held on $50,000 bonds.

The couple is charged in manslaughter in the death of their 7-month-old daughter, Kimberly Ann Harley. In addition, Morrow and Harley are facing a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor in the injuring of Kimberly’s 7-month-old twin brother, Jackson Harley.

The couple’s Friday arrest followed a lengthy criminal investigation by the Arkansas Department of Human Services after the children were found in critical condition by Miller County deputies last September.

When deputies arrived at the couple’s home, they found Jackson in critical condition. He was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital, but Kimberly died at the scene.