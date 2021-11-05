Boone County, Arkansas authorities arrest 4 in Halloween kidnapping investigation

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. – Four people have been arrested and charged in a kidnapping situation on Halloween morning.

According to a post from Boone County Chief Deputy Roy Martin, around 5:45 a.m. on October 31, deputies were notified of a possible kidnapping situation suspected to be in progress. Martin says deputies executed a search warrant at 7556 Rally Hill Rd. to look for the reported victim in the case.

When they got to the scene, deputies found evidence related to the crime present in the home, along with a quantity of marijuana that was seized. The victim was not located at the scene at the time, however was later found and taken to North Arkansas Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries.

“Allegations were made that the victim owed money for a debt and was bound. Persons involved physically assaulted the victim as well as threatened them with firearms,” said Martin.

Those arrested and charged are 25-year-old Ashley Hough, 28-year-old Johnny Dore, 28-year-old Tyler Harp, and 24-year-old Cheyenne Phifer.

Hough and Dore are charged with kidnapping, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, aggravated assault, second-degree battery, distribution near certain facilities, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, committing a felony with a firearm, and coercion and obstruction of governmental operations.

Harp and Phifer are charged with aggravated assault, battery 2nd degree and obstruction of government operations.

Hough and Dore are being held without bond, and Harp and Phifer have a bond set at $50,000.00.