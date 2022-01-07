Boozman joins Cotton in vaccine mandate opposition

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2010 file photo, then-Arkansas Republican Senate candidate, Rep. John Boozman is interviewed at his campaign headquarters in Little Rock, Ark. Republican Sen. John Boozman’s campaign said Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, it’s raised more than $1.1 million over the past three months for his reelection bid. The campaign for the two-term senator from Arkansas said it has more than $2.7 million cash on hand. Friday is the deadline for campaigns to file their quarterly reports with the Federal Election Commission. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Senator John Boozman of Arkansas announced in a press release he is joining senators Tom Cotton and Mike Braun, as well as other congressional Republicans in filing an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court regarding the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

According to the release, the brief supports the lawsuit challenging the mandates and urges the supreme court to issue an emergency order to halt them. Boozman and his colleagues say Congress did not give Occupational Safety and Health Administration the authority to impose a vaccine mandate.

Under the OSHA rule, vaccines are mandated for private employers with 100 or more employees.

“Congressional members have an interest in the powers they delegate to agencies not being abused—the legislative authority vested in the federal government belongs to Congress, not the Executive branch. In this case, the promulgation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) of a sweeping, nationwide vaccine mandate on businesses intrudes into an area of legislative concern far beyond the authority of the agency,” members wrote in the brief.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked implementation of OSHA’s rule but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit overturned the ruling and reinstated the mandate, the release said.

Boozman is now stepping into the fight to block the mandate as the Senate, with Boozman’s support, passed a bipartisan resolution under the Congressional Review Act to nullify the Biden administration’s mandate.