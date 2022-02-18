ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Senator John Boozman is pressing the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources to back his legislation designating the historic Butterfield Overland Trail in Arkansas as a National Historic Trail.

A press release explains Boozman and Democrat co-sponsor Sen. Martin Heinrich sent a letter to committee leadership last week urging their colleagues to advance the bill, which recognizes the significance of the Butterfield trail to the nation’s “growth and development.”

According to the release, much of the trail used to transport mail and passengers from Missouri and Memphis traveled through portions of Arkansas. The routes from St. Louis and Memphis merged in Fort Smith, and the Butterfield Overland Express stagecoaches traveled throughout the state.

Stagecoaches made stops between Memphis and Fort Smith in St. Francis, Prairie, Lonoke, Faulkner, Conway, Pope, Yell, Logan and Franklin counties. The northwestern route that came out of Missouri included stops in Benton, Washington and Crawford counties.

Boozman said in his letter he hopes Congress will be able to pass the legislation this year.

The letter can be read in its entirety here.