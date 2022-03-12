LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Today in Little Rock, community leaders gathered to honor the memory of 10 year old, Ja’Aliyah Hughes.

Hughes was shot and killed in the park one year ago.

NBA Hall of Fame member, Sydney Moncrief led the dedication of a bench to remember those lost to homicide this year and last.

Ja’Aliyah’s mother was the honored guest at the unveiling.

“We all come together to form love and appreciation for what they’re doing out here, commemorate this bench to Ja’Aliyah Hughes,” said Edmond Davis, Director, Derek Oliver Research Institute.

Moncrief says the bench is one of 22 that will be distributed around the city as a part of the ‘Game Changers Kindness Lives in Me’ initiative.