Bruno the Bear spotted in northeast Arkansas

IMBODEN, Ark. (KARK) – A strange visitor was caught passing through Arkansas.

It was no ordinary black bear.

It was the famous Bruno the Bear.

This is the fourth state Bruno has been spotted in after starting his journey in Wisconsin.

Even though Bruno is popular, Arkansas Game and Fish says to remember he’s still a wild animal that weighs hundreds of pounds.

“But if it’s just out in the wild, then let it be a wild animal, and it’s certainly great to watch him and admire him,” says Keith Stephens, Chief of Communications with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. “But just don’t get to close and for goodness sakes, don’t feed them.”

The purpose of Bruno’s trip is to find a mate and his own territory ahead of hibernation season.

Bruno must have done his research.

According to Game and Fish, Arkansas has around 5,000 to 6,000 black bears.

