LITTLE ROCK, Ark – One million reasons to have a good day for someone who purchased a Mega Millions® ticket in Bryant for the July 1 drawing.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket with a $1 million prize was sold at the Road Runner in Bryant, at 23190 Interstate 30, with winning numbers 1, 27, 29, 38 and 62. The player matched all these five white balls, but not the Megaball® number 12. If the player had purchased the $1 Megaplier®, which was 3 for that drawing, they would have tripled the prize to $3 million.

This is the 86th person with a $1 million or better win from Arkansas Scholarship Lottery since its 2009 start.

“We urge all players who purchased tickets at the Bryant Road Runner to check their tickets,” Eric Hagler, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery executive director said. “The winner has 180 days from July 1 to claim the prize.”

The ticket holder is not the only winner, as a 1% commission is paid to winning ticket retailers.

According to the Mega Millions website, the odds of winning $1 million in a drawing is 1 in 12.6 million. Odds begin at 1 in 37 for the $2 prize. Odds, of course, increase for greater amounts, with the odds for a jackpot win being 1 in 302.6 million.

The Centers for Disease Control states the chance of being hit by lightning is less than 1 in 1 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot for the July 8 drawing is $400 million.