Bryant police search for suspect after stolen ATM is recovered at construction site

An ATM was stolen Friday morning from the Arkansas Federal Credit Union in Bryant. Photo Courtesy: Bryant Police Department Facebook page

BRYANT, Ark. (KARK) – Bryant police are investigating after an ATM was stolen from a bank Friday morning and later found at a construction site with money missing.

According to a post on the Bryant Police Department’s Facebook page, the ATM was stolen from the Arkansas Federal Credit Union just after 5 a.m. Friday.

Police say the suspect used a forklift to knock the ATM over and loaded it in the back of a dump truck that was also reported stolen Friday morning from a construction area along Highway 5.

According to the post, the ATM was found later Friday morning at a construction site off Hilldale Road. Police say there was money taken from the ATM.

If you have any information on the thefts, call the Bryant Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 501-943-0943.