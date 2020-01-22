Buffalo River looks ahead to 50th anniversary with logo contest

HARRISON, Ark. (KNWA) — The Buffalo National River is gearing up for a celebration of 50 years in the National Park System by having a logo contest.

Teaming with Buffalo National River Partners, Buffalo National River is putting on the contest as a way to work with local communities and park partners by letting the public submit their original artwork for a new Buffalo River logo.

The winning logo submission will be featured on a variety of educational publications and merchandise, with the artist behind the design receiving $1,000 in prize money courtesy of BNRP.

Submissions to the contest can be entered until April 30th, 2020. Rules and entry forms are located on the BNRP website.

For more information on the planning of the 50th anniversary, refer to Buffalo National River Facebook page here.