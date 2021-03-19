Cabot native becomes first Arkansan to enlist in Space Force

JACKSONVILLE, Ark.- A Cabot native is the first enlistee from Arkansas to be sworn into the United States Space Force.

Kendall Crowder took the Oath of Enlistment in a ceremony at the Little Rock Air Force Base, joining the ranks of the initial service members to enlist directly into the Space Force.

Crowder said this wasn’t something he envisioned himself doing but says he is excited to start his next chapter in life.

Crowder is heading to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio for seven-and-a-half weeks of Air Force basic military training.

