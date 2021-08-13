Can you help? Maumelle police release photo of man, ask for home security video after attack on walking trail

MAUMELLE, Ark. – Police in Maumelle are trying to identify a man detectives said could be involved or have information about an attack that happened on a walking trail.

On Wednesday, detectives released a survelliance photo of the man they are trying to identify.

“While the quality of the image is limited, investigators believe that this subject may have been involved or have information related to the attack on the female,” police said.

Officers said the attack happened Saturday morning on a path in the area of Diamond Pointe Drive and Traveler Lane. Police said the victim was running when a man threw a rock at the back of her head, jumped on her then ran away.

Investigators asked neighbors to send any survelliance video of the area to them, specifically on Aug. 7 between 6:45am and 8:00am. Police are looking for footage that shows neighborhood streets and/or walking trails.

Police describe the man as white, fair/pale skin between the age of 20-30. He’s about 5’10” to six foot and 150 pounds. Detectives said there are no apparent tattoos or facial hair. The man has brown hair, possibly ear length with wavy/curly texture. He was wearing a sleeveless black shirty and knee length black shorts.

If you have any information about what happened, you are asked to call Maumelle police at (501) 851-1337.