LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On Capitol View this week, former Governor Asa Hutchinson has officially filed in Arkansas to run for President.

Host Roby Brock sat down with Hutchinson and discussed his career, his run for president, and much more.

Brock also sat down with John Brummett, columnist for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Brummett discussed topics including elections being held around the country and other topics covering the political spectrum.

Capitol View airs on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. on KNWA.