LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former Arkansas governor and presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson spoke on his campaign efforts in a one-on-one interview on this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock spoke with former governor and candidate for presidential Republican nomination Asa Hutchinson on how he believes he’s doing with his campaign, the hurdles he faces and the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Then, Brock was joined by Rep. Tara Shephard (D-Little Rock) and former drug czar Kirk Lane with the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership to discuss legislation passed that requires opioid overdose kits to be on every school campus in Arkansas and how it’s being brought up on the federal level.

