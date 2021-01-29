CDC’s eviction moratorium extended to March 31, 2021

AR had more than 500 evictions filed by landlords/property managers in December.

ATLANTA (KNWA/KFTA) — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed an eviction extension moratorium through March 31, 2021.

The extension was set to expire on January 31, 2021.

Dr. Walensky signed the extension Friday, January 29. She stated, “The evictions of tenants for failure to make rent or housing payments could be detrimental to public health control measures to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.”

The CDC said the pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s health. Even with mitigation efforts, the spread continues across the country.

In Arkansas, more than 30% of households rent, according to the 2010 census. In 2020, more than 3,000 households faced eviction for non-payment of rent, according to a report by University of Arkansas Little Rock Professor Emeritus Lynn Foster.