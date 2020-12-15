Central Arkansas UPS driver spreading Christmas joy thanks to special helper

by: Claire Kreuz

Posted: / Updated:

MAUMELLE, Ark. (KARK) – One of Santa’s helpers is ditching the sleigh for a delivery truck, bringing Christmas a little early to those in Maumelle.

Typically, this time of year, elves are in the North Pole working on toys to put under the tree. This year, Santa sent his best elf Rosie down South to help UPS get packages to the front door step.

“The loads get so heavy at UPS so I said ‘I’ll sign up and help,'” Amanda Price aka Rosie the Christmas Elf said.

While dashing through the neighborhoods, she is getting to know all the kids.

“I was like Julia there’s an elf outside run,” Neighbor Cindy Bruce said.

Cindy’s daughter Julia has been homeschooled during the pandemic and really only sees the twinkling lights and garland from her window.

“It’s been rough,” Bruce said.

That is, until this jolly green elf started making a regular appearance in her front yard.

“It really has brightened her Christmas,” Bruce said.

She’s giving Bruce and the other children on the block a little insight into what really goes on in Santa’s workshop. As she makes her list and checks it twice, she delivers a little Christmas cheer right to their front doorstep.

“The simplest acts make the largest amount of impact in people’s lives,” Rosie said.
If you can’t catch Rosie out in Maumelle you can find her on TikTok under Rosie the Christmas Elf

