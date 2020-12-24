Central Arkansas woman buys $28,000 worth of groceries for strangers

by: Alexis Wainwright

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A woman bought $28,000 worth of groceries for total strangers in Little Rock on Tuesday, saying that she wanted to give back to the community.

Ashley Ann Jones said that after seeing national headlines about long lines at food banks and the impact the pandemic has had on people’s jobs she wanted to do something for her community.

“I was like, I’m going to buy groceries,” said Jones, “Story after story about people getting laid off, or furloughed or just lost their company.”

The Scott, Arkansas native is a local business owner and social media strategist. She hopes this will inspire others with this message.

“Do what you can where you are,” said Jones.

She said she hopes to do something like this again in the future.

