LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A one-two punch of timeless rock and iconic soul is headed to central Arkansas in the summer of 2024.

Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire are bringing their Heart and Soul Tour to Simmons Bank Arena on August 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Chicago is one of the best-selling music groups of all time with “Saturday in the Park,” “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” and many more.

Earth, Wind & Fire is the legendary funk-fusion band that created groundbreaking songs like “September,” “Let’s Grove” and “Reasons” among others.

Simmons Bank Arena will also see another classic matchup of Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top on April 18 and rocker Stevie Nicks will perform on March 6.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. and range from $29.50 to $179.50.

Tickets will be available at Simmons Bank Arena box office and at Ticketmaster.com.